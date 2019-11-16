2019.11.16.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.V.UA.FH-14.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) celebrates his touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematicsonly

Oregon jumped ahead early against the Wildcats after Herbert dialed up 73-yard touchdown to Johnny Johnson III on the second play of the game. In the second quarter, he found Juwan Johnson for a 53-yard bomb to put the Ducks up 21-0.  Oregon has looked solid on both sides of the ball, racking up 21 points and holding Arizona to a pair of field goals. 

Key Plays 

Johnny Johnson 73=yard TD reception on the second play of the game.

Austin Faoliu sacked Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell

Juwan Johnson 27-yard reception in the first quarter 

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1-yard TD run

Troy Dye sacked Gunnell to end the first quarter 

Bryson Young sacked Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate

Camden Lewis missed a 20-yard field goal

Oregon flea flicker turns into 53-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson 

Arizona field goal in the late second quarter cuts lead to 21-3

Arizona made field goal to end the first half; Wildcats down 21-6

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert: 12-16, 218 YDS, 2 TD

Oregon Rushing 

CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 49 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 ATT, 1 YD, TD

Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 31 YDS

Oregon Receiving 

Johnny Johnson III: 3 REC, 84 YDS, TD

Juwan Johnson: 5 REC, 93 YDS, TD 

Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 16 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 11 YDS

Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 3 YDS

Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 11 YD

Arizona Passing

Grant Gunnell: 4-6, 28 YDS

Khalil Tate: 5-10, 55 YDS

Arizona Rushing 

JJ Taylor: 8 ATT, 30 YDS

Grant Gunnell: 3 ATT, -2 YDS

Gary Brightwell: 2 ATT, 6 YDS 

Khalil Tate: 5 ATT, 20 YDS

Dante Smith: 1 ATT, 2 YDS

Arizona Receiving 

Brian Casteel: 2 REC, 11 YDS

Jamarye Joiner: 2 REC, 25 YDS

Tayvian Cunningham: 1 REC, 7 YDS

JJ Taylor: 3  REC, 37 YDS

Cedric Peterson: 1 REC, 3 YDS

Tags