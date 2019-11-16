Oregon jumped ahead early against the Wildcats after Herbert dialed up 73-yard touchdown to Johnny Johnson III on the second play of the game. In the second quarter, he found Juwan Johnson for a 53-yard bomb to put the Ducks up 21-0. Oregon has looked solid on both sides of the ball, racking up 21 points and holding Arizona to a pair of field goals.
Key Plays
Johnny Johnson 73=yard TD reception on the second play of the game.
Austin Faoliu sacked Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell
Juwan Johnson 27-yard reception in the first quarter
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1-yard TD run
Troy Dye sacked Gunnell to end the first quarter
Bryson Young sacked Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate
Camden Lewis missed a 20-yard field goal
Oregon flea flicker turns into 53-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson
Arizona field goal in the late second quarter cuts lead to 21-3
Arizona made field goal to end the first half; Wildcats down 21-6
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 12-16, 218 YDS, 2 TD
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 49 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 ATT, 1 YD, TD
Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 31 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Johnny Johnson III: 3 REC, 84 YDS, TD
Juwan Johnson: 5 REC, 93 YDS, TD
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 16 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 11 YDS
Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 11 YD
Arizona Passing
Grant Gunnell: 4-6, 28 YDS
Khalil Tate: 5-10, 55 YDS
Arizona Rushing
JJ Taylor: 8 ATT, 30 YDS
Grant Gunnell: 3 ATT, -2 YDS
Gary Brightwell: 2 ATT, 6 YDS
Khalil Tate: 5 ATT, 20 YDS
Dante Smith: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
Arizona Receiving
Brian Casteel: 2 REC, 11 YDS
Jamarye Joiner: 2 REC, 25 YDS
Tayvian Cunningham: 1 REC, 7 YDS
JJ Taylor: 3 REC, 37 YDS
Cedric Peterson: 1 REC, 3 YDS