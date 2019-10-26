The Ducks and Cougars are tied at the half following a Washington State touchdown with under a minute left in the first half. Washington State's Anthony Gordon had success through the air, but also turned it over twice — including a pick six by Jevon Holland. Oregon's rushing attack had its way for much of the first half, but Justin Herbert and the passing offense never got going and Herbert was under pressure all half. The Ducks also took four penalties for 50 yards.
Key Plays
36-yard field by Blake Massa put Washington State on top. Score: 3-0 Cougars
Career-high 40-yard field goal by Camden Lewis got the Ducks on the board. Score: 3-3
CJ Verdell took it 89 yards to the end zone for a Ducks touchdown. Field goal for the point after, by Lewis, was no good. Score: 9-3 Ducks
Gordon picked off in the end zone by Verone McKinley III. Ball was tipped by Washington State's Brandon Arconado. Score: 9-3 Ducks
Max Borghi punched it in from 1 yard out to put WSU ahead. Score: 10-9 Cougars
Holland picked off Gordon and returned it for a touchdown. Herbert to Johnny Johnson III for the two-point conversion was good. Score: 17-10 Ducks
Gordon to Renard Bell for a 15-yard score just before the half. Score: 17-17
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 7-11, 64 YDS
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 8 ATT, 148 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 8 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 ATT, 18 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 1 YD
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 35 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 REC, 15 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Washington State Passing
Anthony Gordon: 16-23, 193 YDS, TD, 2 INT
Washington State Rushing
Max Borghi: 5 ATT, 33 YDS, TD
Washington State Receiving
Max Borghi: 4 REC, 43 YDS
Easop Winston Jr.: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Dezmon Patmon: 4 REC, 37 YDS
Brandon Arconado: 5 REC, 85 YDS
Travell Harris: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Renard Bell: 1 REC, 15 YDS, TD