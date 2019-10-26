2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-5.jpg

Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) brings the ball towards the other end of the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

The Ducks and Cougars are tied at the half following a Washington State touchdown with under a minute left in the first half. Washington State's Anthony Gordon had success through the air, but also turned it over twice — including a pick six by Jevon Holland. Oregon's rushing attack had its way for much of the first half, but Justin Herbert and the passing offense never got going and Herbert was under pressure all half. The Ducks also took four penalties for 50 yards.

Key Plays

36-yard field by Blake Massa put Washington State on top. Score: 3-0 Cougars

Career-high 40-yard field goal by Camden Lewis got the Ducks on the board. Score: 3-3

CJ Verdell took it 89 yards to the end zone for a Ducks touchdown. Field goal for the point after, by Lewis, was no good. Score: 9-3 Ducks

Gordon picked off in the end zone by Verone McKinley III. Ball was tipped by Washington State's Brandon Arconado. Score: 9-3 Ducks

Max Borghi punched it in from 1 yard out to put WSU ahead. Score: 10-9 Cougars

Holland picked off Gordon and returned it for a touchdown. Herbert to Johnny Johnson III for the two-point conversion was good. Score: 17-10 Ducks

Gordon to Renard Bell for a 15-yard score just before the half. Score: 17-17

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 7-11, 64 YDS

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 8 ATT, 148 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 8 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 ATT, 18 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 1 YD

Oregon Receiving

Jaylon Redd: 1 REC, 6 YDS

Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 35 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 REC, 15 YDS

Juwan Johnson: 1 REC, 8 YDS

Washington State Passing

Anthony Gordon: 16-23, 193 YDS, TD, 2 INT

Washington State Rushing

Max Borghi: 5 ATT, 33 YDS, TD

Washington State Receiving

Max Borghi: 4 REC, 43 YDS

Easop Winston Jr.: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Dezmon Patmon: 4 REC, 37 YDS

Brandon Arconado: 5 REC, 85 YDS

Travell Harris: 1 REC, 9 YDS

Renard Bell: 1 REC, 15 YDS, TD

