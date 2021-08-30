The University of Oregon football team will kick off the new season on Sept. 4, as the Ducks begin their quest to three-peat as Pac-12 Champions. Unlike last season, when the Ducks run out of the tunnel, it will be to the cheers of Oregon fans returning to Autzen Stadium in full capacity for the first time since 2019.
After playing a condensed schedule in 2020, the Ducks will face a plethora of opponents that pose a threat to their potential return to the Pac-12 championship game.
12: Oregon vs. Stony Brook; Sept. 18, 4:30 p.m.
Stony Brook is Oregon’s only opponent outside of the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the Seawolves won just one game last season. Starting quarterback Tyquell Fields will have a tough time dissecting the Ducks’ secondary.
11. Oregon vs. Arizona; Sept. 25, time TBA
Oregon will start its Pac-12 schedule off by hosting the Arizona Wildcats, who failed to win a game in 2020.
Last season, Arizona cycled through a trio of starters, struggling to find any consistency behind center. They were also outgained in net yards by every opponent..
10. Oregon vs. Fresno State; Sept. 4, 2021, 11 a.m.
Fresno State will be subjected to the return of the Ducks’ fans to Autzen Stadium, giving Oregon a significant boost.
The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 3-3, dropping their final two games. Redshirt senior quarterback Jake Haener and a star-studded receiving core will give the sturdy Oregon secondary an early season test, but a manageable one no less.
9. Oregon vs. UC Berkeley; Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
The Bears are an experienced bunch, with two seniors — quarterback Chase Garbers and running back Christopher Brown Jr. — leading the way, along with an offensive line made up of five starting upperclassmen.
This might be the seniors best shot to take down the Ducks in Autzen.
8. Oregon vs. Washington State; Nov. 13, time TBA
Washington State has consistently given the Ducks a run for their money. In 2020, sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura put on a show. If de Laura replicates the performance he put together last season, the Cougars could pull off the upset.
7. Oregon vs. Oregon State; Nov. 27, time TBA
Last season, the Oregon State Beavers stunned the Ducks on a last second goal-line touchdown to claim the win in Corvallis.
The Beavers dropped 548 total yards on the Ducks defense. That must change for the Ducks if they want to avoid a second upset in a row. A more experienced defense should have no problem matching up against the Beavers, especially with running back Jermar Jefferson no longer in the picture.
Oregon State is always motivated to play spoiler, but the Ducks are well equipped to end the season on a high note this time around.
6. Oregon vs. Stanford; Oct. 2, time TBA
The Cardinal have struggled in recent years, but they began to show some signs of life after two rebuilding seasons. However, the Ducks dominated the Cardinal front seven last season, as they rushed for 278 yards.
Running backs C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye are returning for their senior season and should replicate the success they found against Stanford last season.
5. Oregon vs. Colorado; Oct. 30, time TBA
The Colorado football team is a physical bunch that will go right at the Oregon Ducks front seven with its talented running game.
Jarek Brossard was phenomenal in his first season as a Buff, leading the Pac-12 in total rush yards. The strategy for Colorado will be to punch it up the gut, but Oregon has the talent in its front seven to match the Buffaloes’ rushing attack.
This gritty battle will fall heavily on the shoulders of players like Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell as the Ducks look to control the Colorado rushing attack.
4. Oregon vs. UCLA; Oct. 23, time TBA
The UCLA Bruins tested the defending Pac-12 champions last season in a high-scoring battle, despite an injury to starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Thompson-Robinson returns for his senior season as the Bruins have the most talented roster Chip Kelly’s hiring back in 2018. UCLA has as much offensive firepower as any team on the Ducks’ schedule. This could be the year Kelly gets his first victory against his former team.
3. Oregon vs. Utah; Nov. 20, time TBA
The Utes sport one of the most balanced rosters in the conference, with a sturdy defense and a high-powered offense. The key matchup in this affair will be Oregon’s running game against Utah’s front seven.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is one of the best in the nation, but the Utes front seven will meet their match with Oregon’s stellar running back duo.
2. Oregon vs. Washington; Nov. 6, time TBA
The No. 21 Huskies have unfinished business with the Ducks after forfeiting their spot in the Pac-12 championship game last season due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Huskies pose the biggest threat to the Ducks in the Pac-12 North. This early November showdown will give the victor an advantage in the race for a trip to the Pac-12 championship game.
1. Oregon vs. Ohio State; Sept. 11, 9 a.m.
After being cancelled due to COVID-19 last season, the Ducks are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. The battle will set the tone for the early season rankings, as each team tries to build its resume for the College Football Playoff committee.
Ohio State will enter the 2021 season in the midst of a two-way race for the starting quarterback position.
Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud has a slight edge in the quarterback competition, but five-star recruit Quinn Ewers reclassified and will challenge him for playing time.
Apart from the quarterback controversy, the Buckeyes have no weaknesses on their roster, making them Oregon’s toughest opponent.