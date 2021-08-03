Photos: NCAA Track & Field Championships Day 4

Raevyn Rogers wrapped up an impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics after placing third in the finals of the women’s 800 meters to earn her first bronze medal on Tuesday morning. 

Rogers struggled to find her footing as she was in seventh place entering the final 100 meters. That was when she made her move. Rogers kicked into gear as the rounded the final bend, curling around the outside of her competitors. She made up four spots, and snuck her way onto the podium after a final push in the last few meters. 

Rogers finished with a time of 1:56.81, almost three seconds ahead of her semifinals time and more than five seconds ahead of her opening heat time. 

Rogers put together a stellar run before earning a trip to the finals of her event. After winning her opening heat, she competed in the first of three semifinals and placed third behind Keely Hodgkinson and Wang Chunyu. 

