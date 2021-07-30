Raevyn Rogers and Jenna Prandini earned spots in the semifinals of their respective events after showing out in their heats on Friday morning.
Rogers, who was the Bowerman Award winner during her senior season at Oregon, won her heat for the women’s 800 meters. Rogers finished the race in two minutes and 1.42 seconds, four seconds slower than her trial time at Hayward Field. The Former Duck eked out a victory, outpacing Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson and Kenya’s Mary Moraa by less than three tenths of a second.
Rogers will compete in the women’s 800-meter semifinals event Saturday morning at 5:10 a.m.
Prandini placed third in her heat for the women’s 100-meter event. She finished in 11.11 seconds behind Trinidad and Tabago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.
Prandini’s time in the heat was the same time she ran a month earlier at the USA Olympic trials at Hayward field. She finished fourth in the trials but earned a spot in the 100-meter Olympic event following the suspension of 1st place finisher Sha’Carri Richardson.
Prandini will compete in the women’s 100-meter semifinals Saturday morning at 3:15 am.