After hitting three home runs and a team-high 10 RBIs in her weekend debut, Oregon third baseman, Rachel Cid, earned the first Pac-12 freshman of the week honors of 2019.
Over Oregon’s three-day, five-game appearance at the Kajikawa Classic, Cid, from Tracy, California, went 8-for-17, hitting .471, and helped the Ducks (5-0) sweep the competition.
Cid played her first game at third base for the now-ranked No. 19 Ducks Friday morning against Kansas. She went 3-for-3 at the plate, hitting a home run and four RBIs. On top of scoring three runs, she also drew two walks.
Her three-home runs are tied with freshman Hannah Galey for first on the team. Cid also drew five walks over the weekend for a team-high .591 on-base percentage. Her three home runs and 10 RBIs ties her for second in the conference in both categories.
This is Oregon’s first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors since former Duck Miranda Elish received the honor in 2017.
After going undefeated in their opening weekend, the Ducks moved up six spots in the USA Today/NFCA poll to No. 19.
The team will travel to Clearwater, Florida this weekend to play against No. 8 LSU, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 23 James Madison and Florida Atlantic in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Oregon will open the weekend against LSU on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
