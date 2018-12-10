After committing 11 turnovers in the first half, the No. 3 Oregon women's basketball team fell to unranked Michigan State 88-82. The road loss was the first of the season for the Ducks. Oregon fell to No. 7 while Michigan State entered the rankings at No. 23 on Monday.
Rebounding from its most recent four-point loss to Houston, Oregon men's basketball dominated the paint against the Omaha Mavericks and won 84-61, improving to 5-3 on the season.
In a dramatic upset, No. 15 Oregon volleyball defeated the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-1, advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2012. In the Elite Eight match versus No. 7 Nebraska the following day, the Ducks fell in a 3-0 sweep to the Cornhuskers.
Oregon softball's star pitcher Megan Kleist announced on Friday that she would be leaving the University of Oregon to continue her education and softball career elsewhere. She is the sixth player to leave since Melyssa Lombardi took over the softball program as head coach in July.
Oregon women's basketball, men's basketball and track and field were penalized by the NCAA on Wednesday after the University self-reported infractions on NCAA policies. Oregon football was also mentioned in the report, but received no penalties.
Prior to Oregon football's bowl game versus Michigan State, offensive lineman Jacob Capra announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he would be leaving the Ducks to pursue a collegiate career elsewhere.