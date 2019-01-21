No. 5 Oregon Women's Basketball beat No. 19 Arizona State despite a furious comeback by the Sun Devils.
Oregon Women's Tennis won its first duel of the season under new head coach Courtney Nagle.
Oregon men's basketball was unable to sustain its best basketball stretch of the season as they lost its final game of the weekend against Arizona State.
Sabrina Ionescu secured her 16th triple-double of the season as Oregon women's basketball dominated the Arizona Wildcats.
Oregon Women's Softball looses its sixth player after pitcher Maggie Balint announced she was leaving the program.
The Register-Guard reported on the Oregon softball team's offseason where its head coach and six players left the program.