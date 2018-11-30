Highlighted by dominant serving from junior right side hitter Willow Johnson, Oregon volleyball defeated the New Mexico State Aggies in Thursday night's first-round match, 3-1, to advance to the tournament's second round. The Ducks will play the Baylor Bears Friday night at 7 for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.
The No. 18-ranked Oregon men's basketball team was upset Tuesday night by Texas Southern, 89-84 at Matthew Knight Arena. Sophomore forward Kenny Wooten fell down hard by the basket in the first half and did not return to the game.
Former Oregon softball center fielder Shannon Rhodes will return to her home state of Texas to continue her collegiate career. Rhodes' transfer to the Texas program, coached by former Oregon coach Mike White, marks the third Oregon Duck to leave the program and choose to follow White. The two other Ducks who made the transfer were pitcher Miranda Elish and utility player Lauren Burke, who left Oregon's program in late October.
The Daily Emerald video team highlighted Oregon football's 55-15 victory in last weekend's Civil War against the Oregon State Beavers.
Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter: @maggie_vanoni