Oregon tennis was in full swing with both the men's and women's teams competing over the weekend. The men's team defeated Minnesota, who advanced to the Sweet 16 last season, 4-1, and lost to the Stanford Cardinal 4-0. On the women's side, the team went 0-2 on the road, falling 4-0 to Denver and 4-2 to UNLV.
Behind career-high performances from sophomore forwards Satou Sabally and Erin Boley, Oregon women's basketball remains perfect in Pac-12 play this season with wins over Washington State on Friday and Washington on Sunday.
After a tough loss to Washington on Friday evening, Oregon men's basketball defeated Washington State 78-58 behind sophomore forward Kenny Wooten, who tied his career-high with 20 points.
Up against a highly-competitive field primarily comprised of SEC teams, Oregon track and field put on an impressive performance at the Razorback Invitational over the weekend. The men's team won the meet, besting Arkansas by one point, and the women's team took second behind Florida.
