It was an eventful weekend for Oregon athletics. Here are the biggest headlines from the past few days:
Oregon women's basketball recovered from an overtime loss to UCLA on Thursday with a win on Sunday over USC in Eugene for the Ducks' first Pac-12 win of the season.
Oregon women's basketball swept the LA schools on the road with a commanding win over UCLA on Sunday.
Oregon track and field got its indoor season off to a strong start at the UW Preview in Seattle.
Oregon backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister is leaving the program.
Following former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner's lawsuit, offensive lineman Sam Poutasi filed one of his own, while Cam McCormick announced he would not follow suit.
Oregon soccer's Jazmin Jackmon was selected by the Houston Dash in the 2019 NWSL Draft.
