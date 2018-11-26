Oregon volleyball earned the rights to host the first two round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena when it plays New Mexico State on Thursday. The Ducks beat Oregon State in four sets on Saturday to end the regular season.
Oregon football ended its regular season in Corvallis as well, crushing the Oregon State Beavers 55-15 behind record-setting performances by running backs Travis Dye and CJ Verdell. However, Justin Herbert was injured in the win.
Oregon women’s basketball won both its games on the weekend in the Bay Area as hometown hero Sabrina Ionescu scored 27 points in the No. 3 Ducks’ win over St. Mary’s.
Oregon men’s basketball hosts Texas Southern Monday night after nearly six days since the team’s last game.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @shawnmedow