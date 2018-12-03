Oregon volleyball survived its second-round matchup against Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. The Ducks will face No. 2 Minnesota on Friday.
Men's basketball dropped its second straight game after losing to Houston on the road despite efforts at a late-game comeback.
Oregon football learned its postseason fate on Sunday as the Ducks will face Michigan State on New Year's Eve in the Redbox Bowl.
Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Ducks will look to get back to full health ahead of their bowl game.
Women's basketball dominated Long Beach State behind yet another record-breaking performance from junior point guard Sabrina Ionescu, who tallied 17 assists in the win.
The Daily Emerald video desk highlighted everything from the fall and what's to come for Oregon athletics.
