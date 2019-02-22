With another busy weekend ahead for Oregon athletics, get caught up on sports going on during the weekday:
Oregon women's golf opened up its spring season with a top-five finish in the Rebel Beach Invitational down in Las Vegas.
The men's golf team also got their season spring season started with a top-five finish in The Prestige Tournament in La Quinta, Calif.
Oregon softball is also down in California, competing in the Marry Nutter Classic. The Ducks finished their first day going 1-1 and will take on Army on Fri.
After only hours being ranked No.2 in the AP poll, the Oregon women's basketball team suffered a crucial loss against their in-state rival. The Ducks also lost the reigning power forward of the year, Ruthy Hebard, to injury. Oregon is now preparing for the possibility of life without her as senior weekend approaches.
Oregon men's basketball suffered a road loss against USC Thursday night in Los Angeles, Oregon will now look to finish its SoCal trip with a win against UCLA on Sat.