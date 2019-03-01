The Oregon men's basketball team dominated the Arizona State Sun Devils 79-51 with help from unusual sources. Freshman forward Francis Okoro and senior guard Ehab Amin carried the Ducks to a confusing win in an even weirder Pac-12 season.
Oregon softball lost two pitching duels on the opening day of the Judy Garman classic in Fullerton, California. Ace Jordan Dail received her first two losses of the season, despite surrendering just one earned run all day. The Ducks continue the classic with a game against No. 22 Auburn on Friday.
Reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, Shaye Bowden, scored a run against Cal State Fullerton.
Oregon women's golf finished second in the Bruin Wave Invitational. The Ducks finished in front of three ranked Pac-12 teams, No. 17 Arizona State, No. 4 UCLA and No. 28 Washington. No. 5 Stanford edged the Ducks for the win.
After parting ways with defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, Oregon football found a new leader of the defense. Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will continue to build on what Leavitt started.
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack