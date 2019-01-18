In just the second week of the term, both winter and spring sports are making moves at the University of Oregon.
Oregon men’s basketball opened up its first conference road trip with the team’s second Pac-12 win of the season, beating Arizona 59-54 Thursday night.
The game not only marked sophomore forward Kenny Wooten’s return after a broken jaw caused him to miss the previous four games, but also saw junior guard Payton Pritchard become the 37th Duck in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Check out Oregon men’s basketball redshirt sophomore walk-on, Luke Osborn’s journey to playing on the team his dad once did in the late 80s.
The No. 5 Oregon’s women’s basketball team will host the Arizona schools at Matthew Knight Arena this weekend. On Friday, the Ducks will face their first ranked opponent in the conference play, taking on the No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils at 6 p.m.
After a dramatic offseason, in which five players left the program, Oregon softball began its official practices this week. New head coach Melyssa Lombardi, along with a handful of players, spoke to the media to address the team’s recent changes and goals for the upcoming season.
“It was definitely hard to see a lot of our teammates leave,” junior outfielder Haley Cruse said at media on Tuesday. “But at the same time, everyone who wanted to stay is here right now. So we have to make sure, even though it is difficult losing a lot of teammates, we need to make sure we rally together.”
