The Oregon men’s basketball team left Matthew Knight Area with a a bad taste in their mouths, after a 61-56 loss to Washington last night.
While the men’s team deals with inconsistencies, the women have started 6-0 in conference play after dismantling Arizona 93-60.
Softball lost its ninth player to transfer this season, when first baseman Mia Camuso entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Oregonian reported. With pitcher Maggie Balint leaving as well, that brings the roster to a total of 14 active players.
The track and field team will send 75 athletes to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Razorback Invitational, the second indoor meet of the season. The sprinters and hurdlers, who did well at the UW Preview a few weeks ago, will continue to develop their depth. The women come into the meet ranked No. 10 while the men are No. 17.
Read about one of the lesser known but undoubtedly successful sports clubs on UO's campus, the Equestrian Club.
Oregon women’s tennis won its first dual match under new coach Courtney Nagle.
