With the winter sports in full swing, the spring sports getting fired up and Oregon football getting back into the news, here's what you might have missed and what's ahead:
Oregon football defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt has left the program while the team acquired Penn State transfer wide receiver Juwan Johnson and is linked with a new wide receivers coach. Tyson Alger of the Athletic broke down what Leavitt's departure means for the program.
No. 3 Oregon women's basketball is set for a Civil War series like never before, with Matthew Knight Arena already sold out ahead of Friday night's game. The Ducks and Beavers play again on Monday in Corvallis. Listen to the Emerald's podcast ahead of the games.
Oregon track and field heads to Seattle for the UW Last Chance while Oregon softball looks to stay perfect this season with a tough trip to Florida.
Men's basketball has a Civil War matchup in Corvallis on Saturday.
Oregon men's and women's tennis are in action at home this weekend as well as acrobatics and tumbling in its second meet of the year.
Oregon baseball starts its season with a four-game series at Texas Tech.