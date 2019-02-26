The Oregon women’s basketball team rebounded from a tough loss against UCLA at home to win against USC on senior night. The Ducks, which now rank No. 6 in the AP Poll, saw Ruthy Hebard return to action after injuring her knee against OSU, and did not play against the Bruins. Oh, and Sabrina Ionescu notched her 17th career triple double, her seventh of the season, which adds to her NCAA record.
On the men’s side, the Ducks had another poor performance against UCLA, this time in Los Angeles. After leading by as much 19 points, the Bruins came roaring back to win 90-83.
Oregon's track and field team took third on both the men’s and women’s side at the MPSF Indoor Championships in Seattle last weekend. The women are ranked No. 6 in the nation while the men are No. 8.
Jordan Dail moved to 9-0 as the Ducks defeated UC Santa Barbara 6-1 to finish the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Former Oregon sprinter and Olympian Devon Allen won the 60-meter hurdles at the U.S. Indoor Championships on Sunday.
