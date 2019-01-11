It was a busy week in Oregon sports.
The men's basketball team blew a 9-point lead with under a minute left, losing to UCLA in overtime. Here are three takeaways from the Ducks' loss.
The University of Oregon, the NCAA, former head coach Willie Taggart and former strength coach Irele Oderinde are getting sued by former offensive lineman Doug Brenner. He is suing for $11.5 million dollars for damages caused by his hospitalization in January 2017 following offseason workouts.
Junior linebacker Troy Dye to return for his senior season.
How Bill Bowerman's sons live from under his shadow.
No. 5 women's basketball heads to LA for first Pac-12 road games. Preview the matchups here.
