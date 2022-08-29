It hasn’t been to the likes of Georgia or Alabama, but the NFL has received an influx of Oregon alumni in recent years. Duck fans have heard “from the University of Oregon” out of Roger Goodell’s mouth in the last three draft classes. The current Duck roster is about halfway through the first Dan Lanning fall camp and has plenty of promising NFL talent as well. With less than a month until Lanning’s return to Athens, let’s look at some of the former Ducks who have set the foundation for Oregon football.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

The most recent Oregon draft selection was Thibodeaux, who went to the New York Giants with the fifth overall pick. His high school stardom carried over near-perfectly in Eugene as he became an instant threat on the defensive line. In his two and a half seasons, he had over 35 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. The production looks to again transfer to the next level, but so far he has not seen much preseason action. In the Giants’ second game, he left with a sprained MCL, which will likely keep him out for three to four weeks.

Justin Herbert

Out of everyone on this list, it should be no secret that Justin Herbert will likely have a productive season. He is approaching his third year in the NFL after being selected with the sixth pick in the 2020 draft. At Oregon, he was a four-year starter and finished with the second-most passing yards in school history, and he continues to dominate at the next level.

With the Los Angeles Chargers, he has broken many records, including most passing yards and total touchdowns in a quarterback’s first two seasons. He just missed the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record and over 5,000 passing yards. His team is overall much better than a year ago, so another career year should be expected for Herbert.

Marcus Mariota

Many schools have more alumni in the NFL than the Ducks, but not many have two that will likely be starting quarterbacks in 2022. Expected to be back in the head position is Marcus Mariota, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. Oregon fans need no introduction to the former Heisman trophy winner who was selected with the second pick in the 2015 draft.

Oregon’s leading passer has not translated as nicely to the NFL as Herbert has, but with a new opportunity in Atlanta, he could regain his success. His best NFL season was in 2016 when he had 28 touchdowns and a career-high 3,426 passing yards. He took the Titans to the playoffs in 2017 but has since been on a decline. A consistent starting role has been an enigma in recent years, but with a new two-year, $18.75 million dollar deal under his belt and only a rookie to compete against, 2022 will mark the return of Mariota.

Penei Sewell

The NFL will surely be in the future for key members of the current Oregon roster. The most likely to be drafted is Noah Sewell, who is coming off of a dominant season roaming the middle. The Sewell name quickly became a dynasty in Eugene with Penei making his mark just a couple of years ago. His dominance was on the opposite end of his younger brother, as he took home the Outland Trophy given to the nation's best interior lineman.

He was taken with the seventh pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions and had a promising rookie season. On the worst team in the NFL, he was a bright spot including a five-game span only allowing five quarterback pressures and zero sacks. The Detroit roster has developed well in the offseason and the production from Sewell should head in the same direction.

Jevon Holland

Former Ducks left their mark on the 2021 NFL draft with five players selected overall. Sewell led the way with Jevon Holland quickly following behind in the second round. He was recognized as a top rookie at the end of the year, making the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) NFL All-Rookie Team.

At Oregon, it was the interceptions and tackles that flew off the stat sheet. Those numbers remained impressive in the NFL (two interceptions, 69 tackles), but sacks were also added to his game, finishing with 2.5. It has been reported that Holland intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in just a two-practice span. Safe to say he’s ready for year two.

Juwan Johnson

One of the more unlikely pro ducks with NFL success has been Juwan Johnson. The former Penn State and Oregon wide receiver went undrafted in 2020 after his final season in Eugene did not entice any teams to use a draft selection on him. That season was only eight games long and granted him 467 yards along with four touchdowns.

Since then, he was picked up by the New Orleans Saints and has moved positions. The big frame made for a relatively quick transition to the tight end position where he has played the last two years. He broke out in 2021 snagging four touchdowns and has reportedly improved on the blocking end this offseason.

Deommodore Lenoir

One player who could really have a breakout season this year is Deommodore Lenoir. The second-year cornerback did not receive a lot of experience in his rookie season but has done well with his limited opportunities in practice and preseason. At Oregon, he was a four-year starter alongside Thomas Graham Jr. who now plays for the Chicago Bears. His six interceptions and tackle-filled collegiate resume got him selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.

The upcoming season allows him an even greater chance to get playing time with a larger opening in San Francisco’s roster. According to a tweet, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans was fine with the departure of veteran defensive back Darqueze Dennard because of the progress from his younger core, Lenoir included.