After the Ducks finished the 2018-19 season ranked 55th in total defense, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal made a decisive move: replacing defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt.
Enter Andy Avalos, a young, up-and-coming coordinator who led Boise State to a 39th overall finish in total defense last season. While that’s not an elite mark by any means, Avalos will get a chance to coach far greater talent this year than ever before.
Avalos brings an aggressive brand to the Ducks. They will display an array of fronts as he plans to bring pressure from all over, using a variety of stunts and blitzes.
"There are a lot of similarities," defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg told the Portland Tribune. "You can pick up on little things that help you out. I'm pretty confident in my ability to learn a defense because of the four different defenses I've had to learn here."
Defensive Line/Edge
For the Ducks, the talent starts up front with junior and two-year starter, nose tackle Jordon Scott. At 6’1”, 325 lbs, Scott is a pure nose tackle, and while he has sprinkled in some impressive pass-rush moves in the past, his main duty will be anchoring what should be a sturdy rush defense.
Alongside Scott, junior Austin Faoliu brings a secondary gap-filling presence. Carlberg and senior Gary Baker will also see time in the rotation.
At end, highly touted freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux and senior Gus Cumberlander will duke it out, although Thibodeaux’s athleticism and unique skill set could allow him to see time at outside linebacker.
The ‘stud’ position, a new aspect Avalos’ defense brings, is a linebacker who will both play off the edge as well as dropping back. Seniors La’Mar Winston Jr. and Bryson Young, as well as Miami transfer DJ Johnson, are all candidates for the spot.
Linebacker
The linebacker position will be one of the more interesting groups to monitor throughout the year. This is in part due to the sheer number of bodies competing for playing time, but moreover, the unique skill sets these individuals possess.
“All these guys, they have a clean slate,” linebackers coach Ken Wilson said at the start of fall camp. “With me, if I can trust them I’ll put them on the field. I’ll play six, eight, or I’ll play two.”
Troy Dye elected to forgo the NFL Draft to return for his senior campaign and, as expected, will continue to excel in his role at weak-side linebacker after recording a team-leading 67 solo tackles in 2018.
After showing promise in his injury-riddled freshman year, Isaac Slade-Matautia is the favorite to start at inside linebacker. Junior Sampson Niu will likely play backup to both him and Dye. Freshman Mase Funa has come on strong late in camp, impressing many.
Finally, sophomore Adrian Jackson should see his role expand at strong-side backer as he too displayed potential in his limited playing time last season.
Freshmen Ge’mon Eaford and Dru Mathis, as well as sophomore MJ Cunningham, are backups to keep an eye on.
Secondary
When looking to replace the leadership of NFL draftee and former safety Ugo Amadi, the coaches have turned to a committee style rather than leaning on an individual to pick up the load.
“We got a lot of guys back there and even though they’re young, they’ve played a lot of football,” secondary coach Donte Williams said. “A lot of guys leading the right way. A lot of guys doing good things.”
As a freshman, Jevon Holland played a key role, acting as a ballhawk and picking off five balls. This year, he enters the starting lineup full time and his range on the back end should be on full display. The opposing safety spot is up for grabs. Junior Nick Pickett, known for his ability to deliver big hits, has several games under his belt as a starter but continues to compete with fellow junior Brady Breeze.
At corner, juniors Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir comprise what should be one of the nation’s best duos. Both have seen extended time as starters and have shown steady improvement.
Additionally, freshmen DJ James and Mykael Wright should contribute whether it be as outside corners or at the nickel spot.
Lastly, redshirt freshman Verone McKinley III is the favorite to see time at nickel, but freshman Jamal Hill and senior Haki Woods Jr. are both knocking on the door.
A strong showing from Avalos and his defense in 2019 will be necessary if Oregon hopes to not only win the Pac-12, but compete for a spot in the Playoff.
