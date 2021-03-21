In March 2020, the light shone bright on Oregon as it headed into what could’ve potentially been its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history. No one could have predicted that its last game in the Pac-12 Tournament would be as abrupt of an ending that it was for Oregon’s historic team.
This year, the Ducks are just happy to be playing.
“Just being able to be a part of this NCAA Tournament is really exciting and to not take anything for granted,” senior Erin Boley said. “We’re already excited as a group to head to San Antonio and play.”
They now have a chance to mark their own Cinderella postseason run this year.
Oregon can’t get back what they lost last season, but they have a clean slate: a new team, a new identity and an opportunity to prove that they are contenders.
"I don't think a lot of people expect us to do a lot," Graves said. "But a good team — and I do think we're a good team — with nothing to lose is a dangerous team. And we're going in with that attitude."
For a team that includes a handful of veterans, only three players have postseason experience on this Duck roster: Taylor Mikesell, Erin Boley and Lydia Giomi. Junior Taylor Chavez missed the postseason due to an injury her freshman year, and sophomore Jaz Shelley couldn’t experience her first postseason last year.
Oregon’s young, but talented roster is ready to surprise teams in San Antonio, starting with the team that ended head coach Kelly Graves’s first ever postseason run in the 2016 WNIT Semifinals: South Dakota.
Five years later, Oregon finds itself once again awaiting the 19-5 Coyotes in the postseason, but this time, in the Big Dance.
No. 11 seeded South Dakota is led by 6-foot-3 center Hannah Sjerven who averages 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.5 steals in just 26.4 minutes per game for the Coyotes. Sjerven was recently named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award after leading her team to back-to-back Summit League Tournament championships. She was named as one of ten mid-major players who can shake up March Madness by Sports Illustrated.
Accompanying Sjerven are senior guards Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, who both average double figures at 16.5 and 14.7 points per game, respectively. South Dakota’s sharpshooter, Lamb, is shooting a team-high 45% from beyond the arc this season and ranks No. 12 in three-point percentage nationally — a percentage higher than any of Oregon’s guards.
The Coyotes also rank No. 12 in scoring margin this season, showing that they can run up the score while minimizing their opponent’s scoring. They average 74.7 points per game this season, while the Ducks give up 60.6.
South Dakota is 18-3 on the year when they hit the 61-point mark in a game, according to ESPN. The Ducks will have to suppress South Dakota’s scoring power and limit their big three from dominating both ends of the floor.
With guard Te-Hina Paopao out for at least one game, the Ducks will need contributions from multiple guards. Mikesell had her moments in Oregon’s Pac-12 Tournament loss to Oregon State, with 24 points on the evening, but more players have to show up offensively to counteract the Coyote’s scoring ability.
Anyone can become a hero in March — all it takes is one game or one shot to change the narrative. Whether it's a veteran player such as Erin Boley or a freshman such as Angela Dugalic coming off the bench, anyone on this Oregon roster can be the unexpected breakout that Oregon needs.
“What a crazy ride it's been,” Graves said. “They’ve earned this and now we’ve got to go down and do some work in San Antonio, but I’m really proud of this group.”
