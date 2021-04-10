Oregon Football’s second week of spring practices started Tuesday, April 6 and the team got its first run in pads since the end of last season. The players were eager to simulate game-like scenarios as head coach Mario Cristobal frequently put his team in third-down situations.
The coaching staff also used week two to evaluate positional battles on their quest to find Oregon’s best 11 starters on both sides.
“Competition at multiple positions makes everyone better,” offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead said. “We’re taking advantage of opportunities we didn’t have last year to get ready for the season.”
The quarterback competition has been the main focus of camp, but the linebacker battle attracted a lot of attention this past week with Adrian Jackson and Justin Flowe jockeying for the outside linebacker position. With both Jackson and Flowe coming off significant injuries during his freshman campaign, the door is wide open.
Additionally, in Tim DeRuyter’s new defensive scheme, former defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the process of transitioning to outside linebacker, adding to the competition on the edge. Thibodeaux was a five-star recruit at the defensive end position, but DeRuyter noticed his versatility and expects to use him in various situations in 2021.
“I’m transitioning to an outside linebacker rather than a d-end,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m going to be standing rather than in a three-point stance and I’m learning the coverages and more pass rush techniques.”
Thibodeaux is not the only linebacker who is making a leap in their sophomore season. Coach Cristobal has been impressed with the entire linebacking core.
“Mase Funa’s leadership is starting to show,” Cristobal said. “The linebackers have really stepped up, especially Isaac [Slade-Matautia] and Noah [Sewell].”
The final positional competition that was highlighted during the second week of practice was the wide receiver battle. Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd both elected to stay for their senior seasons to win with their teammates and boost their NFL draft stock.
“I love the competition,” Johnson said. “It makes me a better player and prepares me to deal with competition at the next level.”
However, with Johnson and Redd staying for another year, the competition for starting spots is high. Johnson has secured his role as the x-receiver and Redd provides the Ducks with a swiss army knife role as he lines up in the slot, as a halfback, and on the outside.
Sophomore Devon Williams will likely line up on the outside mirroring Johnson and Mycah Pittman should round out the starters in the slot position.
Sophomores Kris Hutson and Josh Delgado, as well as freshman Troy Franklin, will have the opportunity to spell the starters and prove to their coaches that they can fill Johnson’s and Redd’s roles once they depart.