Juwan Johnson/ Wide receiver/ Oregon
Even before fellow receivers Brenden Schooler and Mycah Pittman fell to injuries, Juwan Johnson — a transfer from Penn State — was expected to not only produce, but perhaps even be the Ducks’ go-to wideout. Now, a deplenished receiving corps’ success all but hinges on Johnson. His 6’4” frame should allow him to play in the slot, but more importantly on the outside. This versatility, combined with his catch radius, will be key if Oregon hopes to put up points against a talented Auburn defense.
Isaac Slade-Matautia/ Inside linebacker/ Oregon
After redshirting in 2017, Isaac Slade-Matautia was set to be a contributor in a talented linebacking corps in 2018. And for the most part he was, racking up 20 total tackles in the first five games. However, injuries hampered him; he did not appear in another game that season. Entering the 2019 season, much has been made about the linebacker group, as it looks to be not only deeper, but, in some aspects, even more talented than years prior. Given the depth, a variety of names have been mentioned as potential starters and/or contributors, none more consistently than Slade-Matautia. At 6’1” and 235 lbs, the Honolulu native’s combination of speed and power could be just what Andy Avalos’ defense needs patrolling the middle of the field. Look for him to be active not only in the run game, but dropping back into coverage as well.
Bo Nix/ Quarterback/ Auburn
After an ongoing quarterback battle between true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn named Nix the starter. Auburn possesses a talented and balanced roster, with the biggest question mark being the signal caller. The success of the former No. 1 overall dual-threat quarterback will make or break Auburn in 2019. Nix’s first taste of college football will come in prime time against a top-15 team, a position which, for better or worse, could catapult him into the national college football discourse for weeks to come. To succeed, his offensive line must give him good protection. Additionally, he will need to make quick decisions and use his scrambling ability to deal with the onslaught of pressure Avalos will most likely bring.
Derrick Brown/ Defensive Lineman/ Auburn
Senior Derrick Brown was expected by many to go pro last season. Instead, he decided to return for one final year. In 2018-19, he started at defensive tackle for all 13 of Auburn’s games. He went on to finish the year with 48 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-SEC selection. Brown utilizes incredible strength on the inside, which shows up in both his disruptive pass rush as well as his run-stuffing ability. Despite his strength and size, it’s his deceptive speed that makes him an effective player and someone who could give Oregon’s talented offensive line trouble up front.
