Oregon / Cornerback / Haki Woods Jr.
An injury to starting safety/nickel Jevon Holland has opened the door for defensive back Haki Woods Jr. Woods Jr. made his presence known early and often in the Ducks’ 45-3 blowout victory over Colorado, recording a career-high six tackles and tipping multiple passes. His breakout performance earned praise from head coach Mario Cristobal, as well as several of his teammates. Woods Jr. helped make history for the Ducks, as they held their fifth-straight opponent under 10 points for the first time in over 60 years. Depending on the severity of Holland's injury, Woods Jr. could be seeing more snaps for Oregon in the near future, an opportunity the senior has long awaited.
Oregon / Running back / CJ Verdell
CJ Verdell sustained a minor ankle sprain in the Ducks 17-7 win over California, but that didn’t stop him from running all over the Colorado Buffaloes for a season-high 171 yards. After his big night, watch for Verdell to get a majority of the carries for the Ducks heading forward as he hopes to get back into rhythm after a breakout freshman campaign. The sophomore is in the midst of a scoring drought, with his last score coming over a month ago versus Nevada. Not many Duck fans will forget when Verdell took down the Washington Huskies in 2018 — running the ball up the middle for a touchdown — giving the Ducks an overtime victory that will be etched in the memories of Oregon fans forever.
Washington / Quarterback / Jacob Eason
Jacob Eason — a projected first-round pick according to CBS Sports — is out to prove himself as Jake Browning's successor. His conference play thus far has been mediocre at best. A completion percentage of 54% ranks him last in the Pac-12 for quarterbacks with at least 15 attempts per game. However, the junior Georgia transfer has struggled with consistency. Eason has recorded three games with at least three touchdowns, while also going two games with no scores at all. The Huskies started slow against Arizona but eventually made easy work of the Wildcats, winning 51-27. Eason threw for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Washington / Kicker / Peyton Henry
Kickers are often overlooked until they miss a crucial field goal or extra point. Peyton Henry has yet to miss a kick this calendar year. The last time he registered a miss was in the Pac-12 Championship, when Utah blocked a field goal attempt. Last season Henry missed a 37-yard field goal against the Ducks, which prompted overtime. He would go on to convert a 22-yard field goal, but that proved irrelevant as the Oregon offense would march down the field and score a touchdown. As for this season, he has converted all 23 of his extra point attempts to go along with 11 field goals. Only two other Pac-12 kickers can boast about their perfect kicking numbers: USC’s Chase McGrath and Washington State’s Blake Mazza. Henry’s longest field goal of 49 yards is the third longest this season in the Pac-12. Henry’s consistency gives Washington the advantage in the kicking game this week against Oregon’s inconsistent Camden Lewis.