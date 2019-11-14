Oregon
The running backs
Although CJ Verdell has put up some eye-popping numbers, at times he’s disappeared. He’s been inconsistent, not unlike his peers at the position.
Travis Dye is second on the team with just over 400 yards, but the elusive speed back has yet to find the end zone and his fumbles have occasionally been costly. Cyrus Habibi-Likio has had his moments, most notably in Oregon’s comeback win in Seattle, but still can’t seem to grasp a steady role week after week.
Even Darrian Felix has had his moments, but after a strong non-conference showing, he disappeared altogether until Oregon’s rout of USC.
There’s nothing wrong with a strong stable of backs, but when the stakes grow larger with every looming week, who will Oregon turn to when it matters most? Who can be trusted to hold onto the ball as the Ducks try to preserve a lead? Who can find their way into the end zone on the goal line at the game’s most pressing moment? With every growing week, the answer begins to solidify.
Jordon Scott / Nose Tackle
Jordon Scott is the Ducks’ forgotten man. With the plethora of breakout players on defense, the unit’s anchor has flown under the radar.
Scott has only recorded 17 tackles and has yet to put the quarterback on the ground. But that’s not the nose tackle’s job. Sure, some defensive tackles have established themselves as disruptive pass rushers, but that isn’t Scott’s strength, nor what he prides himself on.
He’s a block-eater. He takes up space, and his presence, while often unnoticed by the average fan, helps everyone around him succeed. Scott is a huge part of Oregon’s second-place Pac-12 defense, especially its stout run defense.
The Ducks will need him at the top of his game this weekend if they hope to stifle the Pac-12’s second-best ground attack in the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona
J.J. Taylor / Running Back
Junior J.J. Taylor spearheads the Wildcats’ explosive run game, which averages just under 200 yards per game. While the 5-foot-6 back has yet to come close to the monumental year he had as a sophomore in 2018 — notably dicing up the Ducks’ defense for 212 yards — he’s still the most effective runner in a deep stable of backs.
Don’t let Taylor’s stature fool you. He is not only one of the conference’s most elusive and speedy runners, but he’s equally hard to bring down. His low center of gravity and excellent balance make him a tough tackle for any defender.
The Ducks will need to stuff the run early and often if they hope to avoid a repeat of last year’s performance.
Jace Whittaker and Lorenzo Burns / Cornerbacks
Arizona’s Jace Whittaker and Lorenzo Burns will challenge Oregon’s deep receiving corps on Saturday. With both Whittaker and Burns standing at 5 feet 11 inches, on paper, neither has the requisite size to match the frame of Juwan Johnson or even Bryan Addison.
But despite their size, they don’t back down and always play physical at the point of attack. The duo has made plays on the ball all year and despite Arizona’s near-bottom of the pack defensive ranking, they have been a bright spot in an otherwise listless unit.
They have a combined 57 tackles, 12 passes defended and six interceptions on the year. For Arizona to pull off an upset, they’ll have to force Justin Herbert into turnovers. Should that happen, Whittaker and Burns will be at the heart of it.