Mykael Wright / Cornerback/ Oregon
Mykael Wright was one of Oregon’s most talked about freshmen throughout the offseason, and in limited snaps, he has impressed. While he didn’t appear against Auburn, he has seen time in the previous two games.
Last week versus Montana, he racked up three tackles, two deflected passes and an interception. Wright entered the year as a backup to starting corner Thomas Graham Jr. This week, however, he may get an early shot at a starting role after Graham left Saturday’s game during the first half with an injury. Graham is one of the conferences’ best corners, but given Wright’s recent play, there is reason to believe the drop-off to a true freshman cornerback may not be as steep as one would usually presume.
Kayvon Thibodeaux / Defensive end/ Oregon
While Wright and others have received plenty of hype, none have been in the spotlight more than the No. 1 freshman in the nation Kayvon Thibodeaux — and for good reason. Thibodeaux jumps off the line with his explosive play style and dizzying speed. He lost the starting battle to senior Gus Cumberlander, but has seen his role increase week after week.
Whether it’s chasing down an opposing quarterback and forcing an inaccurate throw or forcing a running back to cut back into a filled hole in the defense, he has been in the right place consistently. His speed alone has helped him create chaos on the field. Despite the talented depth of the front line, Thibodeaux seems poised for his breakout moment in the Pac-12 opener against Stanford.
K.J. Costello / Quarterback/ Stanford
Senior K.J. Costello dominated Oregon in a miraculous second-half comeback last season, throwing for over 300 yards to go along with three touchdowns. But this year, Costello has struggled. He led his team to a 17-7 win against Northwestern to open the season but was injured and missed the following week.
He returned against UCF but turned in a meager performance. He recorded 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a game where he completed under 50 percent of his passes and his team lost 45-27. The Pac-12 has seen how effective Costello can be and Saturday will be a chance for him to prove so as he goes up against the best quarterback in the conference — Justin Herbert. The only trick for Costello will be avoiding Oregon’s ferocious pass rush.
Paulson Adebo / Cornerback/ Stanford
Defensive back Paulson Adebo is one of Stanford's best NFL prospects. Standing at 6-foot-1 with ample speed, the junior is a prime target for teams looking to add depth on the back end. Last year, Adebo recorded 64 total tackles along with 17 passes defended — one of the best marks in the Pac-12 — and four interceptions.
He’s off to a good start in 2019 after hauling in an interception against Northwestern, but Stanford’s defense has struggled.They’ve surrendered 45 points in consecutive weeks. Adebo will most likely be facing the best quarterback on Stanford’s schedule this week. Fortunately for him, Oregon’s pass catchers remain banged up.
