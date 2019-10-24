Max Borghi / Running back / Washington State
In an offense that’s leading the nation in passing yards per game and is fourth in total offensive yards, running back Max Borghi is a dual-threat player that fits Washington State’s scheme perfectly. His 36 catches are second on the team and is leading all running backs in the Pac-12. Despite the fact that the Cougars have yet to run the ball more than 21 times in a game, the sophomore running back is averaging an astounding 7.3 yards per carry and is just a few carries away from surpassing his 2018 total. Borghi was all over the field for the Cougars last year in a win against Oregon. He recorded 40 rushing yards and seven receptions for 51 yards, as well as a touchdown. Keep an eye on the Washington State backfield as a safety valve for quarterback Anthony Gordon.
Marcus Strong / Cornerback / Washington State
After Washington State’s 38-13 loss to No. 12 Utah, defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigned from the program, leaving the Cougars with major questions on the defensive side of the ball. Marcus Strong and the rest of Washington State's defensive backs have looked lost at times during conference play, allowing 1,345 passing yards in four games. After three consecutive losses allowing an average of 47 points per game, Strong rallied the defense and held Colorado to 14 points and 141 passing yards. In that game, he intercepted Colorado quarterback Steven Montez for Strong’s second interception of the season. Heading to Autzen Stadium and facing Justin Herbert — who re-entered the Heisman race with his comeback against Washington — will be Washington State’s biggest test of the year.
Calvin Throckmorton / Offensive line / Oregon
Calvin Throckmorton was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against the Washington Huskies. He was also named a mid-season All-American by CBS Sports along with offensive line teammate Penei Sewell. Throckmorton, a senior, has allowed just one sack in his previous 38 games. Throckmorton has continued to stay healthy and start 45 consecutive games for the Ducks. Many are predicting him a top-3 offensive lineman for the 2020 NFL Draft. Watch for Throckmorton and Oregon’s offensive line to control the line of scrimmage against Washington State.
Jaylon Redd / Wide receiver / Oregon
Jaylon Redd continued his hot streak against Washington, catching another two touchdown passes to further extend his games with a touchdown catch to seven games; that streak is now tied for the longest in the FBS. He scored the game-winning touchdown against No. 25 Washington on a jet sweep and a good block from Brenden Schooler, who is reported to be transferring from the program. In his freshman and sophomore years, Redd caught a combined six touchdowns; in a breakout junior year, he has already surpassed those numbers in seven games. Look for Redd to prolong his scoring streak to seven against a sputtering Washington State secondary.