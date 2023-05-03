2023.04.29.EMG.JS.FBALL.SpringGame-6.jpg

Troy Franklin (11) leads the green team onto the field to start the match. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Freshman long snapper, Nick Duzansky (96), prepares for his first time in action in a Ducks uniform. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Players take a break from warmups to sign memorabilia for young fans. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A young Duck fan takes in the sun as she watches her team warm up. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Former Oregon Duck and current Miami Dolphin, Jevon Holland, takes in the Autzen atmosphere as he prepares to coach the yellow team. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Troy Franklin yells and hypes himself up after running out of the tunnel in front of 45,000 fans. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Playing defense for the green team, Zack Grisham (41), high-fives some fans before going to his respective sideline. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Alabama wide receiver transfer, Traeshon Holden (5), prays in the end zone before the start of the game. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A group of young Duck fans stand for the national anthem before the game starts. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bo Nix (10) throws out of the pocket while a green team receiver looks to break free from his yellow team defender. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after finishing off on an impressive contested catch. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bo Nix (10) and Troy Franklin (11) high-five after gaining the lead on the yellow team. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A young Oregon fan peaks over the railing to catch the action on the field. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Duck take a look at the 2023 Oregon Football team. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks signs some memorabilia for young fans. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Yellow Team receiver, Khris Hutson (1), sheds a tackle on the way to the end zone. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Ty Thompson (13) celebrates with his receiver after making an impressive catch. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Legendary Oregon Duck, Marcus Mariota, laughs as he catches up with fellow alumni. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bo Nix (10) hands the ball off to freshman running back, Dante Dowdell (24). The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Traeshon Holden (5) makes a move on two defenders after receiving the ball. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Traeshon Holden celebrates as his team earns the lead late in the game. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Troy Franklin hypes his team up from the sideline late in the game. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bo Nix smiles as his team finishes the game strong. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks Football team walks to center field to meet with members of the military for the annual gift exchange. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Alabama defensive transfer, Khyree Jackson (15), hands a shirt to a member of the military along with the rest of the team. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Members of the military (past, future, and active) show their appreciation and love for the Oregon Ducks Football team. The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2029. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)