2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-1.jpg

Washington State player advances down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-2.jpg

Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) runs past other players. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-3.jpg

Ducks cornerback Verone Mckinley III (23) runs down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-4.jpg

Washington State player catches the ball as he falls on the floor. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-5.jpg

Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) brings the ball towards the other end of the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-6.jpg

A fan cheers in the stands after Oregon scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-9.jpg

Sampson Niu (55), inside linebacker for the Ducks, celebrates with teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-8.jpg

Max Borghi (21), running back for the Cougars, runs the ball down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-7.jpg

Jevon Holland (8), safety for the Ducks, celebrates his tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-6.jpg

Jevon Holland (8), safety for the Ducks, takes down Dezmon Patmon (12) for the Washington Cougars. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-5.jpg

Jevon Holland (8), safety for the Ducks, takes down Dezmon Patmon (12) for the Washington Cougars. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-3.jpg

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-2.jpg

Mycah Pittman (4), wide receiver for the Ducks, goes up against WSU. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-1.jpg

The Duck leads the team on to the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)