Ducks forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) pushes a Beaver while rushing for the ball. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks goalkeeper Katelyn Carter (0) blocks a shot made by the Beavers. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Emma Eddy (8) jumps with a Beaver to headbutt the ball. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) intercepts the ball from the Beavers. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The Beaver’s goalkeeper blocks a shot made by the Ducks. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) fights with a Beaver for the ball. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The Beavers celebrate after making the first point during the last ten minutes of the game. Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis Ore. on Nov. 7, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)