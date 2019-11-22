2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-1.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) dribbles the ball during a drive to the rim. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-4.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) drives along the baseline. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-1.jpg

Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) rallies his teammates after the Ducks make a shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-2.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) and Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) defend against Houston. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-13.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) whips an inbound pass to Payton Pritchard (3). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-3.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) unfazed by Houston’s defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-4.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) makes a pass to another teammate. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-5.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) watches to see if a shot by Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) clears. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-12.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) gets airborne for the alley oop dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-6.jpg

Puddles shares popcorn with the student section. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-11.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) hits the ground after a collision. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-7.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) presses through Houston’s defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-10.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) gets tangled up midair during a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-8.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) lets a pass fly towards the baseline. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-9.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) tries to gain position for a rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-7.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) fist pumps and celebrates as he scores the bucket and gets a foul called. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-14.jpg

The Ducks bench reacts to Francis Okoro's dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-6.jpg

Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) rises for the three in front of the Houston bench. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-5.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) glides through the air for the slam dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-3.jpg

A Duck fan throws his fist through the air in excitement. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.22.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.Houston-2.jpg

Two Duck players double team a Houston player in the backcourt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 22, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.22.11.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.HOUSTON-8.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) makes a slam-dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Houston at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 22, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)