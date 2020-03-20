For the first time in program history, Oregon men’s basketball has an Associated Press first-team All-American.
Senior Payton Pritchard, who already has his name all over the Oregon record book, became the first Oregon AP All-American in school history on Friday.
Joining Pritchard are Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Dayton’s Obi Toppin.
The West Linn native is the fourth Duck to land on an AP All-American team, and the first since Dillon Brooks was named to the second team in 2017.
Pritchard, who was named to Sporting News’ All-America first team last week, is halfway to becoming the first consensus All-American at Oregon. He will now need to be named to the NABC and USBWA first teams to become the sixth consensus All-American in program history, and the first since John Dick in 1940.
The 6-foot-2 guard finished his season averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists to earn Pac-12 Player of the Year, and was one of just four players nationally to lead his conference in both scoring and assists.
Despite Pritchard’s season being cut short, he will have a chance to make history in the upcoming weeks.