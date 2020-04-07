The Oregon Ducks officially have the best point guards in the country.
After it was announced that Payton Pritchard won the Bob Cousy award, the Ducks have the best point guards on both the men’s and women’s side. Sabrina Ionescu was awarded the Nancy Lieberman award earlier this week.
Even with a season that was cut short, Pritchard still beat out players like Duke’s Tre Jones, and Marquette’s Markus Howard, who led the nation in scoring.
Pritchard paced the Ducks to a regular-season Pac-12 championship while averaging over 20 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
With the award he joins a list of players who have made very successful careers for themselves. Players like Kemba Walker and Ja Morant, who have won the trophy in the past, find themselves playing at the highest level.
Pritchard is the 19th-ranked point guard according to ESPN, and many are projecting him to be a second-round pick in the NBA Draft.
Regardless if an NBA team takes him or not, his legacy will never leave Eugene.