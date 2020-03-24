After 80 years, Oregon now has its first consensus first-team All-American.
Senior Payton Pritchard became a consensus first-team All-American after being named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches first team on Tuesday.
In order for Pritchard to accomplish the feat, the NABC was the fourth and final team to determine a consensus All-American. Pritchard was also a first-team selection by the AP and Sporting News, and U.S. Basketball Writers Association named him to its second team.
The last Oregon player to become a consensus All-American was John Dick in 1940, who led Oregon to the 1939 NCAA Championship.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that my hard work paid off, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Pritchard told GoDucks. “You don't get these awards without having a winning team around you.”
Rounding out the NABC first team, along with Pritchard, is Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Kansas’s Udoka Azubuike.
The West Linn, Oregon, native finished as just one of three players nationally to average 20 points, four rebounds and five assists, which earned him Pac-12 Player of the Year.