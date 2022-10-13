Oregon’s blowout victory over Arizona was one of the few Pac-12 games that went as expected in week six. Bo Nix looked great as the Ducks won their fifth game in a row. Across the West Coast, Pac-12 teams weren’t able to enjoy the same comfort as a surprising week of football churned up the conference’s standings.

No. 18 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) controls No. 11 Utah (4-2, 2-1) in 42-32 win

The Bruins never trailed in their top-20 weekend matchup with the Utes. Senior running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 198 yards as UCLA racked up 502 total yards and six scoring drives. The Bruins have more than established themselves as a top offense in the Pac-12 as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson added four touchdown passes to his 2022 resume. He now has seven touchdowns against AP-ranked teams and UCLA has back to back ranked wins for the first time since 2015. The Bruins have an off week before heading to Eugene to play No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) next week.

Utah suffered its second loss of the season on Saturday in a game to a solid opponent. In games that have had national attention the Utes are now 0-2. Quarterback Cameron Rising had an uncharacteristically mediocre day. The quarterback was without a touchdown pass on Saturday but did have an interception. Regardless, the defense surrendered 42 points. A late pick-6 for Utah wasn’t enough to mount a comeback. The Utes have got to be thrilled that next week’s game against No. 7 USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) is back home in Salt Lake City.

Arizona State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) shocks No. 21 Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) 45-38

Tempe always seems like a trap for ranked teams. Saturday proved no different as the Sun Devils handed the Huskies their second straight loss. Despite having 60 fewer yards of offense, Arizona State was able to consistently find the endzone. Running back Xazavian Valladay had a pair of scores on the day. ASU’s game winning fourth quarter touchdown drive showed some real heart and a determination to a season that’s already seen four losses and a coaching change. Arizona State has a bye next week and then plays Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) in week eight.

This one’s on the Huskies’ defense. Sure, Michael Penix Jr.’s pick-6 didn’t help. But the 39 other points? If the “purple reign” is to be true in 2022, this Huskies’ defense needs to improve. Washington’s second straight loss drops the Huskies to eight in the Pac-12 standings and far from the bounceback season they were looking for. Washington hosts Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) next Saturday.

Oregon State’s (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) fourth quarter comeback leads to 28-27 win over Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12)

It wasn’t pretty. But for the first time in what feels like forever, the Beavers won the turnover battle and the game as well. The defense kept it close, holding Stanford to 359 yards and four scores, and the offense brought it home in the fourth. Oregon State scored two touchdowns in the final 6 minutes and a late interception sealed the Beavers’ first conference win of 2022. A home game against Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) awaits them next week.

Stanford almost had what could have been its first conference win in the last 10 tries. However, a fourth quarter collapse incited by a Tanner McKee interception sealed another brutal Pac-12 loss for the Cardinal. This team lacks direction, a running game and a defense. Other than that, Stanford looks to be in prime condition for next week’s trip to Notre Dame (3-2).

USC (6-0, 4-0) stumbles, still beats Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) 30-14

Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 188 yards, and the Trojans still picked up their sixth win of the season. Running back Travis Dye led the way for USC with 149 yards and a score. The Trojans’ defense was the strength of the team on Saturday. It didn’t snag any turnovers, but it did force eight punts and allowed just two scoring drives to remain perfect on the year. USC plays at No. 20 Utah (4-2, 2-1) next Saturday with a chance for the first ranked win of the Lincoln Riley era.

This was Washington State’s worst game of the year. Just 316 total yards of offense with relatively nothing to show for it unsurprisingly wasn’t enough to knock off the No. 7 ranked Trojans. Quarterback Cameron Ward didn’t throw any interceptions –– which had been a problem for him of late –– but he was just 19-32 for 172 yards. Far from what Cougar fans were hoping for in Saturday’s chance to prove Wazzu can hang with the best in the conference. Next week’s matchup with the Beavers (4-2, 1-2) suddenly means a lot more to both teams.c