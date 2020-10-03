After deciding it will play football in 2020, the Pac-12 released its schedule for the shortened season in a statement Saturday morning.
The season will kick off on Nov. 7 and continue through Dec. 19, highlighted by the Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 18.
Each team will play five division matchups and one cross-division game to limit travel. The Ducks will host UCLA on Friday Nov. 20 as their crossover opponent, and then head to Corvallis the following Friday to play the Beavers. All division rivalry games will take place week four.
“The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason bowl opportunities,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said.
The No. 14 Ducks will open up their season at home against Stanford.
Schedule:
Week 1-Saturday, Nov. 7
Stanford @ Oregon
Week 2-Saturday, Nov. 14
Oregon @ Washington St
Week 3-Friday, Nov. 20
UCLA @ Oregon
Week 4-Friday, Nov. 27
Oregon @ Oregon St
Week 5-Saturday, Dec. 5
Oregon @ Cal
Week 6-Saturday, Dec. 12
Washington @ Oregon
Week 7- Dec. 18-19
Pac-12 Championship weekend