The top eight Pac-12 baseball teams will now compete in a conference championship event, the league announced on Wednesday. Dubbed the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament, the inaugural tournament will kick off on May 25, 2022 at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona.
Teams will compete in a double-elimination tournament over the course of five days, with the winner receiving the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the Conference’s baseball programs with competitive, late-season matchups prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a press release. “It will also provide student-athletes with a first-class experience and the opportunity to compete for a championship in a premier destination for the sport on the West Coast.”
The tournament will be played at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.
“Scottsdale Stadium is the perfect venue for the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament,” Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said. “Our city has a long history with Major League Baseball, including a nearly 40-year relationship with the San Francisco Giants, and we’re ecstatic to be able to add Pac-12 baseball to the mix. We look forward to hearing the roar of fans at the ballpark as the Conference crowns its champion in Scottsdale.”
Six teams in the Pac-12 earned NCAA Tournament bids in 2021, the second-highest total in the history of the conference. The Pac-12 also had three regional hosts for the first time since national seeding began in 1999 — one of which was Oregon.
The Pac-12’s agreement with the City of Scottsdale is set to run through 2024.