Ducks infielder Hanna Delgado (24) throws towards first base. Oregon softball takes on Arizona Wildcats for senior day at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 09, 2021. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday a new conference softball tournament to begin in 2023.

Dubbed the Pac-12 Softball Championship, the teams will play once per day for four days. The eighth and ninth place teams will compete in a play-in game to advance to the single-elimination tournament among the eight remaining teams. The winner then receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The nine schools will rotate hosting duties each year.

“The Pac-12 could not be more excited to add a softball championship to its lineup of postseason events,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “This new championship will offer student-athletes an amazing experience against top-notch competition, elevate the league’s softball brand in advance of the NCAA Tournament and provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the incredible success of Pac-12 softball with a marquee event on our campuses.”

The news comes around five months after the Pac-12 announced the creation of a similar tournament for baseball. Many around the industry felt the implementation of a Pac-12 tournament was overdue.

Last year, the Ducks lost in the first round of the Austin Regional. The postseason format will remain the same for this season, with no Pac-12 tournament and the teams going straight to regionals.

“The creation of the Pac-12 Softball Championship is significant in that it will boost the exposure of Pac-12 softball at a critical point in the season,” UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. “This flagship event on our campuses will not only deliver a championship experience for student-athletes, but will also provide an exciting atmosphere in which fans can enjoy premier competition as Pac-12 programs vie for a conference title.”

Oregon kicks off the 2022 season Feb. 10 against Ole Miss in Fullerton, California.

Sports Reporter

Joseph “Mojo” Hill is a sports writer and associate editor from Los Angeles. He enjoys watching and covering baseball. Outside of writing, he enjoys watching movies, playing tennis and playing clarinet.