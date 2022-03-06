Oregon golf sits fourth place in team play, and junior Owen Avrit ended tied for first in individual play after day one of the Bandon Dunes Invitational.

Playing at the Sheep Ranch Course at Bandon Dunes on Sunday, the Ducks posted a 4-over, 288. The score landed them five strokes behind No. 9 Kansas at one-under, three behind Fresno State and just two strokes behind San Jose State.

“We had an up and down day,” head coach Casey Martin said. “Not our best stuff. The wind kicked up mid-round, and we struggled with it. We have two more rounds, and I am excited to see us compete.”

The team didn’t play to its full potential, but Avrit stood out, shooting a tremendous 3-under, 68. This put him in a four-way tie for first in individual play with two players from San Jose State and one from Kansas.

Avrit’s round included five birdies, 12 pars and a double bogey on the sixth hole. After his blunder on the sixth, Avrit went on to shoot 4-under for the rest of his round. The round was Avrit’s 13th par-or-better round of the season, as well as his fourth in the 60s.

Greyson Leach and Gregory Solhaug also had great days, each making four birdies and shooting 2-under, 69, placing them one stroke behind Avrit. Leach and Solhaug’s scores won’t be counted toward the team, as they are competing solely as individuals in Bandon.

Nate Stember had the second best team score with an even, 71. The two other team-counting scores were Yuki Moriyama’s one-over, 72 and Eric Doyle’s 6-over, 77.

Jose Islas is also competing as an individual and matched Stember's 71. Shooting 7-under across 17 holes, Islas blundered for a 12 on the par-5 11th and brought his score back to even.

The Ducks are tied for the best score on par-4s, going 8-over as a team. Islas helped this number by shooting 5-under on the par-4s. Islas also leads the field in birdies with seven.

Day two of the Bandon Dunes invitational will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.