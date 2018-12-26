Announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, former Oregon outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen will transfer to the University of Hawai'i to conclude her collegiate career starting next season.
"We are extremely excited to have Jolie join our Rainbow Wahine 'ohana," Hawai’i head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos told hawaiiathletics.com. "From the moment I talked to Jolie on the phone, I could tell she would not only fit well in our gym culture, but her confident demeanor was something that stood out throughout the short recruiting process.”
Rasmussen played two seasons for the Ducks before an injury caused her to sit out this past season. The junior, from Encinitas, Calif., received a medical redshirt for the 2018 season, giving her two full years of eligibility once she arrives in Honolulu.
“Jolie is a seasoned, six-rotation outside hitter that will raise the level of intensity, experience and maturity the moment we open spring training,” Ah Mow-Santos said. “She comes to us from a great program, Oregon, and she will battle on the outside right away. As a staff we could not be more thrilled to see her wearing a Hawai'i jersey for the next two seasons."
While at Oregon, Rasmussen was a two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and a 2017 Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter played in 46 matches for the Ducks. She totaled 386 kills, 27 assists, 57.0 total blocks, 34 service aces and 215 digs over the course of her two years at Oregon. As a freshman in 2016, she finished eighth in the Pac-12 with 0.24 aces per set, totaling 20 throughout the season.
Rasmussen announced her decision to leave the Oregon program earlier this month via a post on her Instagram.
