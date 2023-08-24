Oregon’s offense will be getting the usual roster turnaround this year, with several players graduating, transferring or being drafted by the NFL, and fresh faces stepping in to take their place.
Here is a look at what key offensive players the Ducks lost this off-season, and the players who will be tasked with replacing them.
Quarterback
Important Departing Players: None
Important Added Players: None
The Ducks are returning the top two quarterbacks from last season’s depth chart in Bo Nix and Ty Thompson. New offensive coordinator Will Stein’s first recruit, Austin Novosad, a four-star recruit from Dripping Springs, Texas, was the biggest recruit at quarterback, but will likely not see much game action.
Running Back
Important Departing Players: None
Important Added Players: Jayden Limar, Dante Dowdell
The Ducks are returning their two leading rushers from last season in Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, who will likely start as the top two backs on the depth chart. However, they also recruited Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar, two four-star running backs who had impressive high school careers. While neither will likely come in as a day one starter, both have the potential to challenge for regular rotation snaps.
Wide Receiver
Important Departing Players: Dont'e Thornton, Chase Cota
Important Added Players: Jurrion Dickey, Ashton Cozart, Traeshon Holden, Gary Bryant Jr., Tez Johnson
The Ducks lost Dont’e Thornton and Chase Cota who combined for 863 receiving yards last season, which is a significant amount of yards to make up. However, the Ducks are returning Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson, two of their top receivers from last season who had 1,363 receiving yards between them.
The Ducks did bring in many potential options to help fill the remaining gap. Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart headline a strong wide receiver recruiting class as they are five and four-star recruits respectively. Dickey especially looks to make an impact early, as he is a big and athletic receiver who is able to outrun and outjump defenders.
The Ducks were also active in recruiting receivers in the transfer portal, snagging former USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr., Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden and former Troy leading receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson had an incredible season with Troy last year and comes to Oregon as one of the best wide receivers in college football entering the 2023 season.
Tight End
Important Departing Players: Cam McCormick, Moliki Matavao
Important Added Players: Kenyon Sadiq, Casey Kelly
The Ducks are losing two of their top three tight ends in McCormick and Matavao. The two tight ends combined to rack up 200 yards receiving and five touchdowns during their time on the field last season.
Terrance Ferguson will be asked to build on a very productive season last year where he finished with 32 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns. He will be joined by Ole Miss transfer Casey Kelly and four-star freshman recruit Kenyon Sadiq. Kelly totaled just three catches for 17 yards in his previous season at Ole Miss, but will likely see an increased role this season. Sadiq seems poised to see an opportunity as a freshman to contribute after an impressive senior season where he was named 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year.
Offensive Line
Important Departing Players: Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk, T.J. Bass, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Important Added Players: Junior Angilau, Ajani Cornelius
The Ducks lost four starters from one of the best offensive lines in college football last season. The Ducks only allowed five sacks all season, but will now be losing Forsyth, Walk, Bass and Aumavae-Laulu, all of whom played a massive part in that incredible season.
Marcus Harper and Jackson Powers-Johnson, both returning players, will be the top two options to play center this upcoming season. Josh Conerly, the other returning player who seems poised to make a jump, appeared in all 13 games for the Ducks last season, though mostly as an extra lineman when needed.
Junior Angilau, a transfer from Texas, seems poised to take over at one of the guard spots. He did not play at all for Texas last season due to injury, but has started 34 games for them in previous seasons.
Ajani Cornelius, a transfer from Rhode Island, is another massive addition as he was one of the best linemen available in the transfer portal. He played mostly right tackle at Rhode Island, a position that is wide open for the Ducks.
The Ducks’ first game of the season, and the first chance to see many of these players in action, comes Sept. 2 against Portland State.