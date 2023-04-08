The last few times we’ve heard from Dana Altman he’s aired his sorrows and issued a number of challenges.

Most recently, of the Oregon fans. Before that, regarding himself and his coaching staff’s necessity to improve. And about a month ago, directed rather pointedly at his players.

Thankfully for him, a few of them, who have secured their place on the 2023-24 roster, have responded to those concerns.

At the Nike Hoops Summit scrimmage on Friday, Oregon natives, forward Nate Bittle and 2023 commit Jackson Shelstad, addressed how they want to be part of the program turnaround following consecutive seasons in which the Ducks missed the NCAA Tournament.

They’re in sync with Altman on what went wrong this past year and what has to be accomplished in order to rebuild.

First, there was the lack of work ethic:

“The guys that choose to return, they’re going to have to make some decisions on how much time they want to spend in the gym,” Altman said after Oregon’s 75-56 loss to UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Then, there was the inability to shoot from three.

“If you’re shooting under 33%, you either gotta be really selective, or not shoot at all,” he said.

Boy, does he love his numbers.

But, there’s something to be said for Altman's eccentric values. Many have succeeded under him during his 13-year (and ongoing) stint at Oregon because they've worked hard and been able to knock down three-pointers. It’s certainly what he’s known for preaching across the state of Oregon. Shelstad and Bittle are aware of that.

They grew up idolizing stars who embodied it; guys such as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey, E.J. Singler and Payton Pritchard made a name off hard work and an ability to shoot.

“I’m just going to come in and bring a competitive spirit,” Shelstad said on Friday. “I like to be in the gym. I’m a gym rat. I’m going to try to get everyone in the gym. I mean that’s what Dana loves. Dana loves hard working dudes; so I’m excited to get up there and turn things around a little bit.”

Bittle added: “I’m really excited to get in the gym and work with him.”

In a year where injuries displaced consistency, the Ducks’ lacked connective tissue. There was nobody who set an example; nobody in the gym early, setting a standard and forcing others to meet it. As a freshman, Shelstad’s ready to provide that.

As for Bittle, he sat to Altman’s right in Las Vegas as the head coach called out his players, not batting an eye.

He’s been a reluctant sponge to this process. He came to Oregon as the No. 11 recruit in the 2021 class, according to ESPN’s top 100, and sat on the bench for the majority of his freshman year. He got his taste at an opportunity this past season, and showed the positive side of that during the Ducks’ National Invitation Tournament run where he averaged 15 points and 7.7 rebounds over three games, while shooting 50% from three on 3.3 attempts per game.

It wasn’t exactly the plan to have the top recruit from that 2021 class brought along slowly, but here we are. During that time he sat on the bench, though, a lot of things became clear; a number of which he hopes to change.

“Guys weren’t holding guys accountable this last year. I think we need to do a better job of that, guys weren’t in the gym enough,” he said. “I’m going to try to do a better job of holding myself accountable this year and show these young guys how to get in the gym.”

It’s one thing guard Jermaine Couisnard regretted about this past season as well; something that drove his decision to return for next year.

“I came into the season when the guys had 15 games under their belt. But, I was trying to get in the flow of the game and let my legs get under me,” Couisnard said after that loss to UCLA. “Everybody has a good relationship with each other, but just us being more in the gym together, I feel like will make us better.”

In Couisnard’s eyes, internal relationships weren’t the issue.

But will it really be as easy as getting in the gym to turn this thing around? And should it fall on an incoming freshman in Shelstad to set that example?

It might just have to.

Oregon tried to build around guard Will Richardson and center N’Faly Dante, following Pritchard’s departure in 2021. The results have been overly chronicled.

A new face at the helm means a new message and, hopefully, for Oregon’s sake, a new buy-in.

One thing is for sure: Having three of the top kids being from Oregon — when you include commit Mookie Cook — they know what the standard is from watching it over the past decade-plus, and they have an added incentive to not let Oregon fail.

What comes from that regards Altman’s most recent quarrel.

“I think with three home Oregon kids, the crowd should be there,” Bittle said on Friday. “Hopefully people will come out next year and support us.”

Both Shelstad and Bittle know how that hope is solidified.

They teased it on Friday, when they were asked the looming question regarding LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s recruiting decision.

“I just think [Bronny] would fit really good with our recruiting class and the way that Dana likes to play at Oregon,” Shelstad said. “I think we have a lot of unselfish players. Oregon needs more shooters and he can shoot the ball really well. I mean he would just help us out a lot.”

“Walking around campus, I get questions like, ‘Do you know him?’” Bittle said. “I see signs at our games, Eugene wants Bronny.”

They all know it would bring a circus. And, Altman’s not one for circuses. Shelstad confirmed it would be more than that: a good basketball fit; and Bronny’s a great teammate, he said.

So whether Altman likes it or not, maybe a circus is just what Oregon needs to fulfill his most recent grievance.