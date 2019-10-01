In their final day at the Nike Collegiate Invitational, the Ducks men's golf team shot 9-over par to finish in 14th place in the three-day affair at Witch Hollow at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.
Oregon’s lone bright spot was freshman Nate Stember, shooting an eagle on the par-5 11th. He finished the day at 1-over and tied for 30th overall.
Other notables included Kevin Geniza and Yin Ho Yue, both finishing tied for 44th overall and 4-over par, propelled by their strong front-nine performances.
The Ducks 9-over day three performance followed two consecutive days of shooting 4-over as a team, putting them at 17-over on the Invitational. The Oklahoma Sooners took home the NCI championship, led by Logan McAllister’s 11-under par performance.
Oregon will take two weeks off before heading to Corvallis for the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club.