The women of Oregon track and field won back-to-back conference titles while men finished fifth at the Pac-12 championships in Walnut, California this past weekend. The Ducks secured seven event titles, winning the 34th conference trophy in program history.

It seemed like only a matter of time before Shelby Moran set the school record in hammer throw. Half of the Oregon Native’s throws, on Saturday, were farther than the 17-year-old program record. Moran's first throw was a launch of 68.96 meters, crushing the program record of 67.54 meters and landing her atop the conference podium.

Oregon’s sprinters shined as the quartet of Lily Jones, Jadyn Mays, Shaniya Hall and Ella Clayton won the program's third consecutive 4 x 100-meter championship, getting the baton around the track in a season’s best 43.3 seconds. Mays also took home gold in the women’s 100 meter in 11.2 seconds.

After a quiet season, Micah Williams reclaimed the title as the fastest man in the Pac-12 by winning the 100 meter dash in 10.22 seconds. Williams just edged out Stanford’s Udodi Onwuzurike by a hundredth of a second to remain on top of the conference.

Lexi Ellis also repeated her conference championship in the women’s triple jump. The senior lept 13.68m.

After a victory in the 400-meter at the Oregon Twilight, her first event in over a year, Shana Grebo won the women’s 400-meter hurdle in 56.41 seconds.

Jorinde van Klinken and Jaida Ross out threw their nearest competitor by 1.5 meters in the women’s shot put on Saturday. Van Klinken and Ross threw 18.59 and 18.46 to take first and second respectively.

The post season continues as Oregon heads to Sacramento, California for the NCAA West Preliminary tournament from May 24 -27. The Ducks will look to stamp their tickets to the National Championships taking place in Austin, Texas, June 7-10.