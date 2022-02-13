Oregon women's tennis (5-2) picked up its 4th consecutive win on Sunday in a 6-1 rout of the Portland Pilots (2-2).
“Early and often” was the clear theme of the day for the Ducks as they handed Portland its first unranked loss on the young season.
Oregon came roaring out of the gate.The dynamic duo of Allison Mulville and Karin Young breezed through their doubles match winning 6-2 over Portland’s Marija Elenova and Aleksandra Dimitrijevic. Moments later, Oregon’s Lillian Mould and Ares Teixido Garcia handed Sally Pettybridge and Rimona Rouf a 6-3 loss, securing the doubles point for the Ducks.
The brief hiatus between singles and doubles did nothing to slow down Oregon’s barrage of the Pilots. Mulville and Young both swept sets en route to two dominating singles victories that put the Ducks up 3-0 and an inevitable point away from victory.
“[Allison] did an excellent job of creating opportunity to be offensive,” Oregon coach Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson said. “And taking advantage of when her opponent was out of position.
Young and Mulville’s swift wins in the No. 5 and No. 6 spots respectively, demonstrated the depth that Oregon’s roster possesses.
“We have a lot of depth coming even beyond our sixth spot,” Oregon coach Courtney Nagle said. “It makes it really tough for us coaches when we’re writing that lineup everyday. Everybody is pushing and making each other better.”
Ares Teixido Garcia and Uxia Martinez Moral also picked up points for the Ducks, sweeping their solo matches 2-0, pushing the Ducks’ lead to 5-0 and ending the contest.
The Pilots were able to get on the board with a single win by Iva Zelic. The point she snatched from the Ducks was the first that Oregon has surrendered at home all season.
The loss from Oregon’s No. 1 spot was irrelevant at best as wins from the rest of the Ducks, and a carefree doubles win, put the Ducks in the driver's seat of their fourth consecutive victory and kept their home unbeaten streak alive.
“For us it’s always good to be home,” Nagle said. “It’s pretty comforting getting to come out and compete on the courts that you know and practice on every day.”
Start to finish, Oregon was all over Portland, winning the first 5 points of the match in under two hours.
The Ducks’ win caps off a thrilling day for Oregon tennis that also saw the men’s team upset No. 21 ranked Pepperdine 4-3.
Oregon will have more opportunity to defend its home record in the upcoming weeks with matches against Seattle (Feb. 19), Idaho (Feb. 25) and Saint Mary’s (Feb. 27) before conference play begins in early March.