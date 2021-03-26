2021.03.14.EMG.IME.WomensTennis.UO.vs.Utah--15.jpg

Oregon’s Uxia Martinez Moral sends the ball back to her opponent. Oregon Ducks women’s tennis takes on the Utah Utes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

While Oregon students relax on spring break, the women’s tennis team has had no time to rest. They defeated USC 5-2 on Friday afternoon in Eugene. 

On the double’s side, Rifanty Kahfiani and Uxia Martinez Moral won convincingly in the first match, 6-3. Allison Mulville and Julia Eshet followed it up for the Ducks, taking the second match by the same score.

USC was able to take the third match behind a hard-fought performance from Salma Ewing and Clare McKee. The duo won, 6-4. 

Heading into singles with a 1-0 edge, Oregon continued its hot play. Janice Tjen got redemption after losing her doubles match, taking the first match 6-3, 6-3. With the win, Tjen improved her record to 12-1 on the year. 

Ewing got the Trojans on the board, defeating Lillian Mould in a hard-fought second match, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1. Ewing got the Trojans right back into the game.

USC kept the momentum going in match three as freshman Naomi Cheong won in three sets, 3-7, 7-5, 6-1. With the point, USC tied it at 2-2. 

Martinez Moral continued her dominance with a win in the fourth match 6-2, 6-2. This marked her third straight win, improving to 12-2 on the season. 

Match five was a back and forth affair between Ares Teixido Garcia of the Ducks and Summer Dvorak of the Trojans. Ares Teixido took the first set 6-4, while Dvorak responded in the second set with a 6-4 win of her own. In the third set, Ares Teixido reigned victorious with another 6-4 win.

Oregon clinched the win, 4-2.

With the victory, Oregon improved to 11-3 on the year and 9-0 at home. Their recent hot play will be put to the test on March 28 when they face No. 10 UCLA — which has yet to lose a conference match — in Eugene. 

