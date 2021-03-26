While Oregon students relax on spring break, the women’s tennis team has had no time to rest. They defeated USC 5-2 on Friday afternoon in Eugene.
On the double’s side, Rifanty Kahfiani and Uxia Martinez Moral won convincingly in the first match, 6-3. Allison Mulville and Julia Eshet followed it up for the Ducks, taking the second match by the same score.
USC was able to take the third match behind a hard-fought performance from Salma Ewing and Clare McKee. The duo won, 6-4.
Heading into singles with a 1-0 edge, Oregon continued its hot play. Janice Tjen got redemption after losing her doubles match, taking the first match 6-3, 6-3. With the win, Tjen improved her record to 12-1 on the year.
Ewing got the Trojans on the board, defeating Lillian Mould in a hard-fought second match, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1. Ewing got the Trojans right back into the game.
USC kept the momentum going in match three as freshman Naomi Cheong won in three sets, 3-7, 7-5, 6-1. With the point, USC tied it at 2-2.
Martinez Moral continued her dominance with a win in the fourth match 6-2, 6-2. This marked her third straight win, improving to 12-2 on the season.
Match five was a back and forth affair between Ares Teixido Garcia of the Ducks and Summer Dvorak of the Trojans. Ares Teixido took the first set 6-4, while Dvorak responded in the second set with a 6-4 win of her own. In the third set, Ares Teixido reigned victorious with another 6-4 win.
Oregon clinched the win, 4-2.
With the victory, Oregon improved to 11-3 on the year and 9-0 at home. Their recent hot play will be put to the test on March 28 when they face No. 10 UCLA — which has yet to lose a conference match — in Eugene.