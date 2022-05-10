Oregon shot a second straight 4-under, 284 in Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional at the University of New Mexico Championship Course.

The Ducks will have an eight shot lead heading into the final round on Wednesday.

The top-four seeds from regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships and the No. 2 ranked Ducks are in a great spot as they are 15 shots above the cut line. The other three teams in qualifying position are second place Georgia at even-par, No. 13 Texas at 1-over and TCU at 7-over.

“Our ladies do a great job of playing for each other and always know the others have their back, which allows us to play with a lot of confidence.” head coach Derek Radley said. “We’re in a good position, but we can’t get comfortable.”

Junior Briana Chacon, coming off her season best 7-under round on Monday, shot a 3-under, 69 on Tuesday to be Oregon’s leading scorer two days in a row.

Chacon has a three stroke lead over Georgia’s Jenny Bae for the individual scoring leader at 10-under as she is seeking her first individual win of her collegiate career.

Through two days she has recorded ten birdies, two bogeys, an eagle and is leads the field in par-4 scoring at 5-under.

Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu is also having a strong tournament, shooting a 2-under, 70 in round two and tied for fourth place, individually at 3-under.

Lu has now shot par-or-better in 14 of her last 15 rounds and 21 times total this season.

Ching-Tze Chen’s even-par, 72 and Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen’s 1-over, 73 rounded out the teams scoring in round two.

Lu and Tze-Han (Heather) Lin both reached 100 birdies on the season on Tuesday, becoming the fifth and sixth Ducks of all time to accomplish the feat.

The Ducks also lead the field in par-5 scoring (11-under) and par-3 scoring (even-par).

The third and final round will kick off at 8:06 a.m. PT as the Ducks will play with Georgia and Texas in the final groups.