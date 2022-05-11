The No. 2 Oregon Ducks won the 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Regional at the University of New Mexico Championship Course after shooting 4-over on Wednesday.

The Ducks had their worst round of the tournament on the last day, but with a pair of 4-under rounds in the first two days, the Ducks had a healthy lead for most of Wednesday.

No. 13 Texas made a push in round three but finished three strokes behind Oregon at 1-under. The other two teams to qualify for the NCAA championships were third place Georgia (2-over) and TCU (10-over).

Briana Chacon shot 10-under in the first two days of regionals, which gave her a three shot lead for the individual title going into Wednesday’s round.

She posted a 1-over, 73 in the final round, enough to clinch the title by four strokes to make it the junior’s first collegiate win. Chacon also finished first in par-4 scoring at 4-under.

Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu tied in eighth place after she had an uncharacteristic 4-over, 76 round. Her triple bogey on the par-5 first got Lu off on the wrong track and never got into a groove after that.

With Oregon’s No. 1 struggling, other’s stepped up to help the Ducks clinch first place.

Tze-Han (Heather) Lin had the best score for the Ducks on Wednesday, going for an even-par, 72. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen shot her third 1-over, 73 of the tournament, and Ching-Tzu Chen went for a 2-over, 74.

The Ducks got most of their scoring advantage through par-3s, leading the field by four strokes on those holes, at even-par.

With the win at regionals, the Ducks have set themselves up nicely with a bid to the NCAA Championships. This will be a six day tournament that kicks off May 20 in Scottsdale, Arizona.